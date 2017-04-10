'Meet our Muslim Neighbors' program w...

'Meet our Muslim Neighbors' program will be April 20

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Times

"Meet Our Muslim Neighbors" is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library, Sharon Lawson Room. This program will provide an opportunity to meet Imam Isa Wali of the Muslim Community of Maryville and other Muslims who live and work in Blount County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 2 hr Just Saying 16
Rowing coverage sucks 2 hr nunya 3
Any Update on Amanda Wix? (Jan '15) 6 hr LilPooty 111
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) 8 hr Jimmy 14
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 9 hr vwhst 70
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) 17 hr Sam 9
It must be hard Sat Sam 6
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC