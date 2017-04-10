'Meet our Muslim Neighbors' program will be April 20
"Meet Our Muslim Neighbors" is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library, Sharon Lawson Room. This program will provide an opportunity to meet Imam Isa Wali of the Muslim Community of Maryville and other Muslims who live and work in Blount County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti trans bigotry
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|16
|Rowing coverage sucks
|2 hr
|nunya
|3
|Any Update on Amanda Wix? (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|LilPooty
|111
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Jimmy
|14
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|9 hr
|vwhst
|70
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Sam
|9
|It must be hard
|Sat
|Sam
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC