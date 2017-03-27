Maryville students perform 28th Sprin...

Maryville students perform 28th Spring Sing in the Smokies

Lydia Bergwall of Sam Houston Elementary performs during the Maryville Spring Sing on Friday at First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Students from six Maryville City Schools performed Friday during the Spring Sing in the Smokies at First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

