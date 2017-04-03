Maryville set to finalize zoning for Morganton Road properties needed for major road extension
More than 100 acres annexed into Maryville last month will be up for zoning today, another piece in the puzzle as the city extends Robert C. Jackson Drive from U.S. 321 to Morganton Road. The 103 acres along Morganton Road - the former Edmondson farm and The Morganton Reserve subdivision across the street - were annexed March 8 upon request from owner Clayton Properties Group Inc. Maryville City Council will vote today whether to change the city's future land use map to designate 2127 Morganton Road as a combination of mixed use, commercial and residential and to designate the 116 parcels of The Morganton Reserve as residential.
