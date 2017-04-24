Maryville performer faces lawsuit from Nashville songwriter
Nashville songwriter Jack Miller says he wrote the song "Ain't Comin' Home This Time," and then put it out via this cassette release in 1995. Nashville songwriter Jack Miller says he wrote the song "Ain't Comin' Home This Time," and then put it out via this cassette release in 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Jimmy
|15
|where to get head in springfield
|3 hr
|tnub6im9atyahoocom
|1
|how to get laid in springfield (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|tnub6im9atyahoocom
|56
|Gina Falcaro what a joke !! Movie star
|4 hr
|Cassy
|1
|Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Kgrobty
|224
|Married people who Cheat
|8 hr
|Tim
|5
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|NightSerf
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC