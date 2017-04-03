Maryville man uses goodbye kiss as at...

Maryville man uses goodbye kiss as attempt to escape arrest

Drew Anthony Abbott, 35, Pineview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on charges of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failure to appear in court to address prior felony and misdemeanor charges. Drew Anthony Abbott, 35, Pineview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on charges of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failure to appear in court to address prior felony and misdemeanor charges.

