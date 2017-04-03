Maryville man uses goodbye kiss as attempt to escape arrest
Drew Anthony Abbott, 35, Pineview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on charges of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failure to appear in court to address prior felony and misdemeanor charges.
