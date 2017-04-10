Maryville man charged with threatenin...

Maryville man charged with threatening passersby with firearm

Stephen Clayton Hamby, 48, Eagleton Road, Maryville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

