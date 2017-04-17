Maryville man arrested when girlfrien...

Maryville man arrested when girlfriend reports assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Maryville man was arrested after his girlfriend reported that he held her hostage in her home for several hours Thursday, beating her and threatening her life, according to Alcoa Police Department reports. Christopher Andrew Houser, 28, Chippendale Drive, Maryville, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault, child abuse or neglect, and felony violation of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Woods accused molester 8 min Easy 2
Warrant Michael Key 28 min Amanda 4
Foothills Church 1 hr Bob 9
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 1 hr okimar 225
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 20 hr clark 71
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) Mon Chris Henth Horney 8
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Sun Sam 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC