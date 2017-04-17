Maryville man arrested when girlfriend reports assault
A Maryville man was arrested after his girlfriend reported that he held her hostage in her home for several hours Thursday, beating her and threatening her life, according to Alcoa Police Department reports. Christopher Andrew Houser, 28, Chippendale Drive, Maryville, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault, child abuse or neglect, and felony violation of probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Woods accused molester
|8 min
|Easy
|2
|Warrant Michael Key
|28 min
|Amanda
|4
|Foothills Church
|1 hr
|Bob
|9
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|1 hr
|okimar
|225
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|20 hr
|clark
|71
|Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Chris Henth Horney
|8
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Sam
|9
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC