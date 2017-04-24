Maryville man arrested for aggravated...

Maryville man arrested for aggravated robbery

A Maryville man was arrested Friday after robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint on April 23, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Justin Dwayne Meece, 26, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was charged with aggravated robbery, felony violation of probation, contempt of court and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

