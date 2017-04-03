Maryville man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle
A Maryville man who fled deputies was taken into custody Monday night off Blockhouse Road after crashing a stolen Nissan Sentra into a Blount County Sheriff's Office cruiser. No injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|2 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|64
|7 cent gas tax hike
|5 hr
|Agree
|24
|Anyone know Dwayne Strickland? (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Dwayne
|42
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|6 hr
|Guest
|39
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|6 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|drug screening in juvenile court
|7 hr
|Yoyo
|8
|Massage for Ladies?
|17 hr
|StressedOut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC