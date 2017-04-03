Maryville man arrested after leading ...

Maryville man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

A Maryville man who fled deputies was taken into custody Monday night off Blockhouse Road after crashing a stolen Nissan Sentra into a Blount County Sheriff's Office cruiser. No injuries were reported.

