Maryville man arrested after hiding in attic, attacking police K-9

A Maryville man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested Thursday after hiding in his attic while armed with a knife and punching a police K-9 trying to subdue him. Christopher Eugene Scalf, 43, Springdale Street, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer and trying to maim or harm a service animal.

