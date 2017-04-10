Maryville jogger makes watery rescue

Maryville jogger makes watery rescue

Maryville resident Ann Leslie wouldn't be here today if Gloria Davis hadn't decided to push her Saturday morning run a little farther than usual, according to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp. Leslie, 86, was driving her Toyota Highlander on Shannondale Way just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Crisp said, when she lost control of the vehicle in a curve, struck a small decorative light pole, and rolled down an embankment into a pond.

