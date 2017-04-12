Maryville firearms manufacturer to create 350 new jobs
SCCY Industries, LLC is expected to invest $22.5 million to built their new facility. It will house the company's primary manufacturing operation and corporate offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gatlinburg-Pittman hires new head football coach
|1 hr
|nativeseviercountian
|1
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|201
|Massage for Ladies?
|2 hr
|Keisha
|2
|anti trans bigotry
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|9 hr
|Sidi
|65
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Sharon
|6
|Foothills Church
|Apr 7
|Bob
|8
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC