Maryville College students' sign language bill passes General Assembly

Joshua Anderson and Molly Ridgeway talk about their sign language bill Saturday in front of Bartlett Hall at Maryville College. The Tennessee General Assembly unanimously passed the legislation clearing the path for high schools to accept American Sign Language classes to fulfill foreign language requirements.

