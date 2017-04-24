Mane Support's fundraiser 5K reset to April 29

Hoofin' and Rollin' for Healing Hearts, a 5K to benefit Blount County's Mane Support, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29 at Pistol Creek Station, on the bridge behind Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and pets on leashes are welcome.

