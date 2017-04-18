Man jailed on aggravated assault char...

Man jailed on aggravated assault charge after attack on wife

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Elijah Marcelle McDuffie, 35, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Maryville, TN

