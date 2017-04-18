Man jailed on aggravated assault charge after attack on wife
Elijah Marcelle McDuffie, 35, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug test
|31 min
|anonymous
|1
|Warrant Michael Key
|2 hr
|Cara
|17
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|2 hr
|okimar
|230
|Brandy At The Shell On 129
|11 hr
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Amanda Dragoo. (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Lillith
|2
|Foothills Church
|Tue
|Bob
|9
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Mon
|clark
|71
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC