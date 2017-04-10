Man arrested in child abuse case

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Maryville man was arrested Sunday after his girlfriend reported he had beaten her 6-year-old son severely with a belt while babysitting, according to Maryville Police reports. Jarrious D. Dunlap, 25, Griffin Avenue, Maryville, was charged with child abuse.

