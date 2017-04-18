Let's Dance will present Dance Party ...

Let's Dance will present Dance Party and Lesson

Read more: Daily Times

Let's Dance Ballroom Dance Studio in Maryville is hosting a Make Someday Today Dance Lesson and Party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at its studio, 1605 E. Broadway. The event will support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2017 Man and Woman of the Year.

Maryville, TN

