Knoxville man arrested in attempted kidnapping, assault on Maryville teen earlier this year

Lon William Gilliam, 42, was booked into the Blount County jail Monday on two counts of attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of harassment. He was also charged with theft and vandalism from an unrelated incident.

