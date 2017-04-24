Kizer and Black relocating to downtown Maryville
Kizer and Black Attorneys PLLC is relocating from its longstanding Cates Street office to the corner of East Broadway and College Street in downtown Maryville. The new location at 217 E. Broadway Ave., which sold for $339,000, will allow the 49-year-old law firm to expand to more than 10,000 square feet of contiguous space, bringing its total staff under the same roof for the first time in over 16 years.
