Judge decides future of memorial fund for fallen Maryville Officer Kenny Moats
The family of the Maryville police officer killed in the line of duty, Kenny Moats, appeared in Blount County court Monday to discuss the future of the fund created in the officer's memory. Since Moats' death on August 25, 2016, people have been donating money to the Kenny Moats Memorial Fund.
