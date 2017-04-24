Hearing rescheduled for ex-Blount deputy charged with soliciting minor
James Eugene Patty Jr., 49, was fired from the Blount County Sheriff's Office Oct. 6 following his arrest in Asheville, N.C., on a charge of soliciting a minor for sex. A new hearing in his case has been scheduled for July 20. James Eugene Patty Jr., 49, was fired from the Blount County Sheriff's Office Oct. 6 following his arrest in Asheville, N.C., on a charge of soliciting a minor for sex.
