Get the Word Out for Saturday, April 29, 2017

April 30: Youth Sunday: Youth will be teaching classes and leading choir, Lucas Boring will preach and Kylie Patterson will sing April 29: Youth activity at Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville; admission is $5 per child and includes skates. Assemble at Rest Haven at 2:45 p.m. and pick up at 7:30 p.m. April 30: Family and friends day at noon.

