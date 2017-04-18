General Session Court Cases Heard April 7

Billy R. Shelton , 98 Cumberland Drive, fined $800 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for falsification of drug test and simple possession/casual exchange. Jeremy D. Williams , 540 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, fined $205 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for registration improperly displayed, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license and failure to appear.

