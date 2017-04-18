General Session Court Cases Heard Apr...

General Session Court Cases Heard April 7

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Billy R. Shelton , 98 Cumberland Drive, fined $800 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for falsification of drug test and simple possession/casual exchange. Jeremy D. Williams , 540 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, fined $205 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for registration improperly displayed, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license and failure to appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 5 hr studioghibli 25
Single women 7 hr Lucy Fur 2
If You Could Choose-Would You 8 hr Just Saying 25
Massage parlor next to papa Murphy's pizza (Sep '15) 11 hr Tony G 25
harris family dentistry (Nov '12) Fri Dissatisfied Cust... 11
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) Apr 20 Frankie 9
Brandy At The Shell On 129 Apr 19 CuriousGeorge 1
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC