Food, grocery delivery service opens in Maryville

An affiliate of California-based Mountain Delivered Goods, Maryville Delivered Goods opened last month to offer grocery, restaurant and errand deliveries in the Maryville area. Maryville Delivered Goods owner Ashley Clemen, who has a total of 10 years of experience in the customer service industry, said what first drew her to the business was the ability to work independently, while also helping out the community.

