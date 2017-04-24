First rabies clinic will be April 25

First rabies clinic will be April 25

The Blount County Health Department, in conjunction with the Rabies Control Division, Tennessee Department of Health and local veterinarian clinics, has scheduled the annual rabies vaccination community clinics. The clinics will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday April 25 at Chilhowee View Community Center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville; and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29 at Ace Hardware in Townsend , Friendsville Elementary School and Blount County Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville.

