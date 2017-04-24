Family Promise welcomes community to ...

Family Promise welcomes community to open house April 27

Family Promise is preparing to move into its new home, located at 1007 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, and the community is invited to the open house. It will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Family Promise is moving into the former Bungalow United Methodist Church.

