Employee at Louisville teen rehab facility charged with providing...
Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti trans bigotry
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Brenda
|33
|Jaylond woods
|3 hr
|Brandy
|4
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|4 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|4 hr
|Sidi
|65
|New to Tennessee trying to make friends
|11 hr
|RBG
|2
|Michael Ewing key
|11 hr
|Mary B
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC