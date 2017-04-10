Employee at Louisville teen rehab fac...

Employee at Louisville teen rehab facility charged with providing...

12 hrs ago

Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

