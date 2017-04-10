Employee at Louisville teen rehab facility charged with providing...

Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Laken Brooke Bailey, 26, Washburn, was arrested on charges of attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of delivery of a Schedule IV controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

