Easter drama to be presented at Madison Avenue starting today

19 hrs ago

Student Minister Brent Randolph talks about the upcoming Easter living tour of the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, at Madison Avenue Baptist Church. Madison Avenue Baptist Church will have a walking tour about the crucifixion of Jesus in six scenes from his entry into Jerusalem through his resurrection.

