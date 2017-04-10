Downtown Design Review Board: Weigel's on Washington Street is 'opposite' of ordinance

This artist rendering shows how a proposed Weigel's on Washington Street in Maryville could be laid out on the property that is comprised of six parcels including 610-618 S. Washington St., 710 Lamar St. and 709 Jones Ave., as well as the alley connecting Lamar Street and Jones Avenue. This artist rendering shows how a proposed Weigel's on Washington Street in Maryville could be laid out on the property that is comprised of six parcels including 610-618 S. Washington St., 710 Lamar St. and 709 Jones Ave., as well as the alley connecting Lamar Street and Jones Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.