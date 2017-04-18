Dollar General opens Maryville store
The store will hold its official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, which will include free prizes and special deals. In addition, the Dollar General news release said the first 50 adult shoppers at the opening event will receive a $10 Dollar General gift certificate and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag and complimentary product samples.
