Dollar General opens Maryville store

Dollar General opens Maryville store

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The store will hold its official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, which will include free prizes and special deals. In addition, the Dollar General news release said the first 50 adult shoppers at the opening event will receive a $10 Dollar General gift certificate and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag and complimentary product samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Could Choose-Would You 1 hr USA-1 10
UT 2017 Football Season Tickets!!! 2 hr doc eyebolt 2
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 4 hr Retribution 238
Radio Stations 7 hr The Hurricane 75
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) 16 hr Frankie 9
Brandy At The Shell On 129 Wed CuriousGeorge 1
Foothills Church Apr 18 Bob 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC