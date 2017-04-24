Doctor, author to present program on ...

Doctor, author to present program on PTSD

Dr. Kathleen Sales will present a program, "Hope for People with PTSD," at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Maryville Friends Church, 2044 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville. The public is invited to attend.

