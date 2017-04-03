Deputies find fleeing suspect hiding ...

Deputies find fleeing suspect hiding in briar patch

Read more: Daily Times

A Knoxville man with a stolen car and long history with law enforcement was arrested Saturday after running from deputies and hiding unsuccessfully in a briar patch, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Charles Lee White, 40, Knoxville, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, aggravated burglary, vandalism over $1,000, theft of property, theft of property over $1,000 and evading arrest.

