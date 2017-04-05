Critical violations at Blount County adult home spanned years

An adult mental health supported living facility in Maryville was suspended in March, but state inspection records from the Tennessee Department of Mental show issues at the facility spanned years without corrective action. State regulators stopped Whispering Pines, located at 2738 East Broadway Avenue from accepting new residents after an inspection on January 27 that showed 71 deficiencies cited at the facility.

