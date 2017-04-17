Couple asks Maryville to restrict meat smokers near businesses
Body Retreat Theraputic Massage and Wade Dental Ceramics, both located at 511 South Washington St. at left in photo, have requested the city amend its zoning ordinance to prohibit smokers/cookers from being placed in the front or within 100 feet of any adjacent commercial building in the Washington Street Commercial Corridor. A new restaurant is planned at the building on the right at 606 High Street.
