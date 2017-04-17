Clowney guest speaker at Happy Highla...

Clowney guest speaker at Happy Highlanders

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Shirley Carr Clowney will be the guest speaker at the meeting of the Happy Highlanders, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Clowney will be talking about her life growing up in Blount County and her soon to be published book on blacks in Blount County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 22 min Wile E Coyote 9
News TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16) 3 hr ddd13 9
anti trans bigotry 4 hr Just Saying 23
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 6 hr clark 71
Crystal Perez (Evens) 10 hr yep 2
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) 19 hr Chris Henth Horney 8
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Sun Sam 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC