Clowney guest speaker at Happy Highlanders
Shirley Carr Clowney will be the guest speaker at the meeting of the Happy Highlanders, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Clowney will be talking about her life growing up in Blount County and her soon to be published book on blacks in Blount County.
