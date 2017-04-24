Cannonball Run to fund Sean Summerfield Memorial Scholarship
Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson is creating the Sean Summerfield Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to a child of a SMH-D employee. The scholarship will be funded by the first-ever Cannonball Run, set for April 29 in Maryville.
