Blount County Job Fair set for May 19
The Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Cirrus Aircraft and Pellissippi State Community College will host the Blount County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville. Anyone looking for temporary, part- or full-time employment, as well as those interested in career development, service and internship opportunities, are invited to attend the free event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|7 min
|theater x
|41
|anti trans bigotry
|2 hr
|fluid
|24
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|3 hr
|Charlie Bob
|17
|Bobby Wright
|11 hr
|lookinforbobby
|2
|harris family dentistry (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Dissatisfied Cust...
|11
|Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13)
|Apr 20
|Frankie
|9
|Brandy At The Shell On 129
|Apr 19
|CuriousGeorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC