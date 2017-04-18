Blount County Job Fair set for May 19

The Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Cirrus Aircraft and Pellissippi State Community College will host the Blount County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville. Anyone looking for temporary, part- or full-time employment, as well as those interested in career development, service and internship opportunities, are invited to attend the free event.

