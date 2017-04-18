Blount County Job Fair set for May 19

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Cirrus Aircraft and Pellissippi State Community College will host the Blount County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville. Anyone looking for temporary, part- or full-time employment, as well as those interested in career development, service and internship opportunities, are invited to attend the free event.

