Blount County grand jury indicts for meth, theft
Jackie Bryan Felty, 37, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was indicted on charges of theft greater than $1,000, and tampering with evidence, stemming from an incident on Mary 6. Felty's criminal history in Blount County includes an incident in 2008, when he was accused of stabbing a Maryville man in the face in the midst of an argument. He was also one of three men charged with the aggravated burglary of a home on West Hunt Road.
