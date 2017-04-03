Blount County grand jury indicts for ...

Blount County grand jury indicts for meth, theft

Yesterday

Jackie Bryan Felty, 37, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was indicted on charges of theft greater than $1,000, and tampering with evidence, stemming from an incident on Mary 6. Felty's criminal history in Blount County includes an incident in 2008, when he was accused of stabbing a Maryville man in the face in the midst of an argument. He was also one of three men charged with the aggravated burglary of a home on West Hunt Road.

