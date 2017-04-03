Blount Chamber seeks employers to participate in job fair
The Blount County Chamber of Commerce will a host a free job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, in Maryville. Sponsored by Cirrus Aircraft and Pellissippi State Community College, the Blount Partnership news release said the event will highlight available full and part-time positions, as well as internships and service opportunities.
