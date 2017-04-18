Annual kite festival for families will be April 23
The Eighth Annual Kite Festival hosted by Fine Arts Blount will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Pearson Springs Park, 1467 Montvale Station Road, Maryville. There is no cost to attend.
