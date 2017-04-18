Annual kite festival for families wil...

Annual kite festival for families will be April 23

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The Eighth Annual Kite Festival hosted by Fine Arts Blount will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Pearson Springs Park, 1467 Montvale Station Road, Maryville. There is no cost to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warrant Michael Key 1 hr Prettier than you 13
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 3 hr slick willie expl... 229
Brandy At The Shell On 129 5 hr CuriousGeorge 1
Amanda Dragoo. (Nov '11) 6 hr Lillith 2
southfield apts (Jun '16) 6 hr Lillith 6
Foothills Church 20 hr Bob 9
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor Mon clark 71
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC