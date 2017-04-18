Alexander honors Maryville Scholars, ...

Alexander honors Maryville Scholars, praises school, nation

Read more: Daily Times

Maryville High School senior Taylor Drake speaks after receiving the $25,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship from Sen. Lamar Alexander Wednesday during the 2017 Maryville Scholars Banquet. Maryville High School senior Preston Robinette receives the $15,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship from U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander as the executive director of the Maryville City Schools Foundation, Barbara Jenkins, looks on.

