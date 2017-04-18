Alcoa High School final tally shows $190,000 under budget

For total of $34.96 million, Alcoa has a new high school, improvements to its football field and scoreboards, and new soccer restrooms, according to a final cost overview the school board received at its meeting Monday. With an approved budget of $35.15 million from the Public Building Authority, that leaves the school district $190,000 under budget, according to the figures presented to the Alcoa Board of Education.

