Alcoa High School final tally shows $190,000 under budget
For total of $34.96 million, Alcoa has a new high school, improvements to its football field and scoreboards, and new soccer restrooms, according to a final cost overview the school board received at its meeting Monday. With an approved budget of $35.15 million from the Public Building Authority, that leaves the school district $190,000 under budget, according to the figures presented to the Alcoa Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|The Hurricane
|225
|Does Rep Harry Brooks represent you with his ga...
|8 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Warrant Michael Key
|10 hr
|Prettier than you
|18
|Brandy At The Shell On 129
|21 hr
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Foothills Church
|Tue
|Bob
|9
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Apr 17
|clark
|71
|Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Chris Henth Horney
|8
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC