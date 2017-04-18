Alcoa High School final tally shows $...

Alcoa High School final tally shows $190,000 under budget

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

For total of $34.96 million, Alcoa has a new high school, improvements to its football field and scoreboards, and new soccer restrooms, according to a final cost overview the school board received at its meeting Monday. With an approved budget of $35.15 million from the Public Building Authority, that leaves the school district $190,000 under budget, according to the figures presented to the Alcoa Board of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 3 hr The Hurricane 225
Does Rep Harry Brooks represent you with his ga... 8 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Warrant Michael Key 10 hr Prettier than you 18
Brandy At The Shell On 129 21 hr CuriousGeorge 1
Foothills Church Tue Bob 9
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor Apr 17 clark 71
Chestin Johnstone & Tiffany Dalton rob and beat... (Nov '13) Apr 17 Chris Henth Horney 8
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC