4 Chics and a Cat hosting fundraisers

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The seventh annual Souper Sunday Challenge will take place from 12-3 p.m. Sunday at 4 Chics and a Cat, 1116 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. A news release from the Humane Society of East Tennessee said the yearly fundraiser will include over 25 homemade soup samples, drinks and deserts, as well as favorite soup and "Golden Ladle" competitions.

