Youth invited to bicycle rodeo April 29
Children ages 7-12 are invited to participate in the annual Smoky Mountain Bicycle Skills Rodeo. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29 at the Maryville Farmers' Market in Founders Square, downtown Maryville.
