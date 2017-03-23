Worker injured in DENSO accident

A worker at DENSO plant 101 was taken to an area hospital Saturday night following an accident with a piece of industrial machinery, authorities said. Authorities were called to DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc., 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, just before 8 p.m., said Maryville Fire Capt.

