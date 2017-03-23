Worker injured in DENSO accident
A worker at DENSO plant 101 was taken to an area hospital Saturday night following an accident with a piece of industrial machinery, authorities said. Authorities were called to DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc., 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, just before 8 p.m., said Maryville Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|18 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|141
|It must be hard
|1 hr
|Silky
|4
|Tennessee Democrats
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|3
|Can Fireman be Prosecuted for Misusing Emergenc...
|3 hr
|Just Saying
|4
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|8
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|3 hr
|Just Saying
|10
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|20 hr
|Guest
|22
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC