Widening 'missing link' of Sevierville Road won't cost Maryville a dime

Federal and state funds will fund the widening of the road from Washington Street to Walnut Street in a project expected to be shovel ready in 2020. Vehicles travel Saturday, March 18, on Sevierville Road in Maryville.

