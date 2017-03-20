Widening 'missing link' of Sevierville Road won't cost Maryville a dime
Federal and state funds will fund the widening of the road from Washington Street to Walnut Street in a project expected to be shovel ready in 2020. Vehicles travel Saturday, March 18, on Sevierville Road in Maryville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|24 min
|Nobama
|31
|Been looking for years now
|2 hr
|Jacy
|1
|Lowe's returns
|2 hr
|Lowes_Sux
|4
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|3 hr
|Guest
|15
|Looking for female fwb
|7 hr
|Lucy Fur
|3
|Foothills Church
|Sun
|Guest
|1
|Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Guest
|10
