Weigel's fails to get votes needed for Washington Street beer permit
Weigel's request for an off-premises beer permit on Washington Street failed Tuesday to get the votes needed to grant the permit. Beer permits require a majority vote of the five-member Maryville Beer Board, said city attorney Melanie Davis.
