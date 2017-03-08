Weigel's fails to get votes needed fo...

Weigel's fails to get votes needed for Washington Street beer permit

Read more: Daily Times

Weigel's request for an off-premises beer permit on Washington Street failed Tuesday to get the votes needed to grant the permit. Beer permits require a majority vote of the five-member Maryville Beer Board, said city attorney Melanie Davis.

