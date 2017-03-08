Walland woman saves boy from burning home
A courageous Walland woman rescued a 2-year-old boy and a family pet from a fire that nearly claimed a home on McGinley Street in Maryville Wednesday morning. According to Maryville Fire Chief Tony Crisp, Lisa Ridings of Walland happened to be in the vicinity of the home at 313 McGinley St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|6 min
|South Knox Hombre
|25
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|32 min
|THE_SYNDICATE
|22
|cheaters!! (May '11)
|3 hr
|Tracy
|8
|7 cent gas tax hike
|6 hr
|flatlander
|15
|Coopertown police
|9 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|billy worthington
|13 hr
|yep
|1
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|13 hr
|Charlie Bob
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC