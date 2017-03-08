Walland woman saves boy from burning ...

Walland woman saves boy from burning home

23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A courageous Walland woman rescued a 2-year-old boy and a family pet from a fire that nearly claimed a home on McGinley Street in Maryville Wednesday morning. According to Maryville Fire Chief Tony Crisp, Lisa Ridings of Walland happened to be in the vicinity of the home at 313 McGinley St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

