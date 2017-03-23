Trash and treasure sale set April 29
The Relay For Life team at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church will again host its giant trash and treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church, located at 3508 Wildwood Road, Maryville.
