Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Nashville
Thousands of people with diverse ideologies, backgrounds and opinions gathered in Tennessee on Wednesday in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to support and protest a rally for the 45 With a line that snaked its way through multiple blocks of Music City, the hours before Trump's speech, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., were filled with a mixture of optimism and unrest. A man carrying a sign labeled, "TrumpCare: The Final Solution" with swastikas surrounding the phrase was speaking to supporters in the line and explaining his disdain for Trump's new healthcare plan.
