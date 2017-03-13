Thousands support and protest Trump r...

Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Sidelines

Thousands of people with diverse ideologies, backgrounds and opinions gathered in Tennessee on Wednesday in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to support and protest a rally for the 45 With a line that snaked its way through multiple blocks of Music City, the hours before Trump's speech, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., were filled with a mixture of optimism and unrest. A man carrying a sign labeled, "TrumpCare: The Final Solution" with swastikas surrounding the phrase was speaking to supporters in the line and explaining his disdain for Trump's new healthcare plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenback Music Thread (Sep '13) 1 hr Musikologist 10
prostitutes (Jun '12) 4 hr Jesusq 10
Knox News Sentinel 6 hr fanatic 36
Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16) 12 hr smarterthanyou 4
Coopertown police 13 hr Poopertown police 3
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 16 hr Guest 3
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) Tue Other Guy 60
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Blount County was issued at March 16 at 2:38AM CDT

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC